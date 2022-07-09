MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, BLACKPINK’s Rosé & more: Vote for your favourite 3rd gen female K-pop soloist

Participate in our poll and share your personal favourite with us!

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 09, 2022 02:07 PM IST  |  1.4K
MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, BLACKPINK’s Rosé
MAMAMOO’s Hwasa : courtesy of RBW; BLACKPINK’s Rosé : courtesy of YG Entertainment
Whether working on solo music in tandem with their group activities, or venturing into solo work either right from their debut or after their work as part of a group, there is a large number of talented and hardworking soloists active presently, each possessing their own, defined, individual colours. 

Today, we’re taking a look at a few notable female soloists, including members of top K-pop girl groups like BLACKPINK, MAMAMOO, TWICE, and Red Velvet. All four members of MAMAMOO (Solar, MoonByul, Whee In and Hwasa) have debuted officially as soloists, as have BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, TWICE’s Nayeon, and Red Velvet’s Wendy and Joy. Further, former I.O.I members CHUNG HA and JEON SOMI, former GFRIEND members YUJU and YERIN, and the newly-crowned winner of ‘American Song Contest’, AleXa, are also some other immensely talented soloists active presently. 

While we cannot pick a favourite from among these incredibly skilled artists, which of these soloists’ musical styles do you personally vibe with the most? Participate in our poll and share your favourite with us!

