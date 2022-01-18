MAMAMOO’s Hwasa cheers on best friend Wheein through a sweet message

On January 16, MAMAMOO’s Wheein released her second solo mini album ‘WHEE’, along with a music video for the title track ‘Make Me Happy’. Following this, fellow MAMAMOO member Hwasa took to Instagram to cheer on her group member on her comeback. Hwasa shared the artwork for ‘WHEE’ on her Instagram story, writing, “I like everything you do, you have worked hard.”

Hwasa and Wheein are well-known for having been best friends since middle school. The two shared many memories throughout the years by spending time as trainees together, and eventually debuting in the same group, as MAMAMOO. Both Hwasa and Wheein have received a lot of love and appreciation for their impressive vocals and musical abilities.

Hwasa’s sweet gesture caught a lot of attention, as this is Wheein’s first comeback as a soloist, since leaving her former agency, and signing with The L1VE. Wheein is the only member of MAMAMOO to not renew her contract with RBW, however, she will continue to promote as a part of the group.

Wheein made her debut as part of the four-member girl group MAMAMOO in 2014, with the single ‘Mr. Ambiguous’. The group’s latest release was their eleventh EP ‘WAW’, with the title track ‘Where Are We Now’, released in June 2021. Meanwhile, Wheein’s title track ‘Make Me Happy’ from ‘WHEE’ is an up-tempo song with a catchy hook. The L1VE’s CEO and well-known musician Ravi participated in writing the lyrics for the track. Check out the music video for ‘Make Me Happy’, below:

