MAMAMOO’s Hwasa left dumbfounded after Post Malone praises her cover of ‘I Like You’ in Korean

MAMAMOO member Hwasa is known for her avant garde fashion, a charismatic presence and an undeniable control over her talent. The 27 year old beauty is the youngest of four in her girl group and a force to be reckoned with. She is everything bold and upfront, keeping her well wishers and fans on their toes for her next movement.

At the same time, Hwasa is a fabulous singer who knows how to make the best use of her voice and has countless times shown her prowess over her vocals. This time around, she decided to do yet another fantastic cover of one of the most loved artists around the world, American rapper Post Malone. A deep dive into the world of his music, she recreated his song ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ which features Doja Cat and released the video as a gift to her fans on the occasion of her birthday on July 23.

While the video itself is a perfect showcase of her honed skills, Hwasa received the surprise of a lifetime when the cover was noticed by someone very special. Original singer of the song, Post Malone gave a shout out to the MAMAMOO member with an adorable touch. Resharing her cover on his Facebook, Post Malone wrote, ‘Thank you for the amazing video Hwasa’ in Korean, also tagging her on it.

Hwasa shared her response on her Instagram story where she expressed her shock and disbelief. She further called herself a successful fan and we couldn’t agree more!

Check out Hwasa’s cover of ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ below.

