MAMAMOO’s Hwasa & Loco to collaborate once again after 4 years of releasing ‘Don’t’

On July 15, rapper Loco revealed a fun project that we are sure will get you excited for what’s to come. With a tweet, the 32 year old revealed the plans for a collaboration with MAMAMOO’s youngest member Hwasa. Interestingly, no further details were shared in the tweet, about the genre, if both of them will sing or rap on it, if there will be a music video or the name of the upcoming track.

What was, however, revealed though was the release date. The new collaboration is set to drop on July 25 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). According to RBW’s update, a concept image was shared for the special single. In the concept photo, the two can be seen seated side to side donning casual outfits. With jeans and simple T-shirts on, the photo seems to have been shot during the night time in a field full of wild grass around them. A simple flower blooms at the bottom of Loco’s feet while the red lips on Hwasa give off a very peculiar vibe. Their fists under their chins, the two look adorable yet induce curiosity.

Check out the concept photo below.

Notably, this will be the second time that Hwasa and Loco will be collaborating for a track. The two previously joined hands for releasing ‘Don’t’, a result of their participation in KBS 2TV's 'Hyena on the Keyboard'. The song was very well received and loved by the fans of both the artists and topped multiple music charts.

This only gives us another chance to check out the song that was released almost 4 years and 3 months ago.

