MAMAMOO’s HWASA is preparing for her newest solo comeback? RBW responds

On September 29, HWASA's agency, RBW, confirmed the news by saying, "HWASA is steadily preparing a solo album. However, the specific time has not been decided," he added. HWASA made her solo debut in February 2019 with her first single 'Twit'. Then, in June 2020, the mini-album 'Maria' was released.

'Maria' has surpassed 100 million streaming music based on the Gaon Chart this year. With this, HWASA received platinum certification for streaming and download with the single 'Don't Give Me', sang with rapper Loco, and received platinum certification for the second time with 'Maria'. The awards ceremony trophy was also swept away. HWASA was recognized as a solo musician who captured both fandom and popularity by winning the Best Solo Performance category at the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' and the '35th Golden Disc Awards' Digital Music Bonsang with 'Maria'.

HWASA debuted as a member of the girl group MAMAMOO on June 19, 2014, being one of the leading voices with the release of the lead single ‘Mr. Ambiguous’ from their first extended play (EP) Hello. She wrote and composed her first solo song, ‘My Heart/I Do Me’ from ‘Hell’. In March 2018, HWASA released her second solo song, ‘Be Calm’ as part of Mamamoo's sixth EP, ‘Yellow Flower’. The music video for the song was uploaded on March 25 and has gained 6.3 million views as of January 2021. ‘Be Calm’ charted at number 35 on the Gaon Download Chart.

HWASA has also built a reputable variety show personality by appearing recurrently in the popular MBC reality show ‘I Live Alone’, a show that follows celebrities who live by themselves and the adventures that ensue. She was soon crowned as a ‘Mukbang Queen’ for her neat and delicious way of eating food. HWASA has truly conquered all forms of entertainment through the years and we cannot wait to see her conquer the music world once again with her solo!

