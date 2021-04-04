MAMAMOO’s Hwasa & Wheein talk about their first meeting, visit their old dorm & more on a new variety show

KBS2’s ‘Come Back Home’ dropped the first episode clips of their new weekend variety show featuring Wheein and Hwasa as guests.

Who doesn’t love some inside talks of idols or them reminiscing their good old days? That’s exactly what KBS2’s new variety show, ‘Come Back Home’ hopes to do. At least with their first episode! The show shared clips of the first episode guests, MAMAMOO’s Wheein and Hwasa having fun and talking about their past meetings and breaking a leg with the hosts!

The show is hosted by Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Yong Jin, and Lee Young Ji took Wheein and Hwasa on a trip down memory lane - by taking them to the dorm where they used to stay as trainees back in 2011! During the car ride and even after reaching there, the two couldn’t stop sharing their trainee day experiences - especially the restaurants and food joints! The MCs even chimed in to say that all they talk about is food!

The show also provided an insight of the dorm lives of idols or trainees. Many fans know that trainees live under one roof, mostly a dorm during their training period so as to connect with other members. Host Yoo Jae Suk pointed out that SHINee’s Key had shared his opinion on the 90s practice of trainees living in dorms, saying that it should be reconsidered. He then asked the MAMAMOO members their opinion on it to which Wheein replied in an instant that even if it’s hard, they have to go through it, otherwise it’ll end up being a dog fight.

In one of the clips released, Wheein talked about how she became friends with Hwasa. She admitted that at first, she was hesitant and did not like Hwasa first, because of how direct she was! The conversation started when Hwasa said that they both were assigned to the same homeroom in their first year of middle school. To which Wheein replied that at first, she didn’t want to be friends with her! Why? Because Hwasa would randomly go in the front of the class to dance! After this, Hwasa replied that she was very passionate about her singing back then and wanted to conquer the world! You can watch all this and more about their lives as trainees and their journey on KBS2’s upcoming show.

Well, we’re just glad they became such good friends and ended up conquering the world together!

Check out the clips from the show below!

How excited are you for the new show? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :KBS Entertain

Share your comment ×