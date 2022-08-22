MAMAMOO’s leader Solar and rapper Moonbyul confirmed to form the first subunit; RBW responds

On August 22nd, MAMAMOO members Solar and Moonbyul formed a unit group and are about to debut at the end of this month. This is the birth of MAMAMOO's first unit group. At their first solo concert in 2016, Solar, Wheein, Moonbyul, and Hwasa formed a unit team for vocal line and rapper line, respectively, and performed on stage and released an album

Solar and Moonbyul are so close that they are nicknamed 'Yongkongbyeol-kong' among fans. The two people who have no doubt about their skills are even more anticipated in that they created MAMAMOO’s first unit group. Recognized as her trusted vocalist, Solar successfully completed her first musical experience by taking on the title role with Ock Joo Hyun in her recently closed musical 'Mata Hari'.

Moonbyul, who is in charge of powerful rap and performance at Mamamoo, has released two solo albums this year alone and has shown a variety of musical colours, receiving a lot of love from music fans. On August 22nd itself, the management company RBW said to a South Korean media outlet, "MAMAMOO’s Solar and Moonbyul are preparing a unit album. The exact release date and specific details about the new album will be announced soon.”

MAMAMOO is a South Korean girl group formed by RBW (formerly WA Entertainment) in 2014, composed of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group officially debuted with their single ‘Mr. Ambiguous’ on June 18, 2014. Their debut was considered by some critics as one of the best K-pop debuts of 2014. They are recognized for their retro, jazz, R&B concepts and their strong vocal performances.

