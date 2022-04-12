MAMAMOO’s Moon Byul announces solo comeback on THIS date with ‘C.I.T.T (Cheese in the Trap)’

In late March, RBW confirmed that MAMAMOO’s Moon Byul is preparing to make a comeback in April. On April 12 at midnight KST (April 11 at 8:30 pm IST), Moon Byul dropped a creatively styled teaser schedule video, confirming her comeback on April 28 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Titled ‘C.I.T.T (Cheese in the Trap)’, this is Moon Byul’s second single album. The schedule teaser starts off with Moon Byul peaking through a tiny door, which opens up into a massive space drenched in bright yellow. The space is empty, save for a desk loaded with technical equipment, and Moon Byul perched in front of the desk.

Check out the teaser schedule video for Moon Byul’s comeback with ‘C.I.T.T (Cheese in the Trap)’, below:

According to the schedule, pre-order for the single album begins today at 3 pm KST (11.30 am IST), followed by the album cover release at midnight KST on April 14 (April 13 at 8:30 pm IST). The schedule also includes multiple concept photos, a dance spoiler, a music video teaser, and, most intriguingly, three concept films titled ‘Highteen Mistery’, ‘How to steal Cheese’, and ‘Crush on me’.

Following Moon Byul’s third mini-album ‘6equence’ being released in January this year, her comeback with ‘C.I.T.T (Cheese in the Trap)’ is quite quick, with a gap of only about three months in between. Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming single album by the talented MAMAMOO member!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘Business Proposal’ & ‘Our Blues’ reign over most buzzworthy drama & actor rankings