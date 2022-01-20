MAMAMOO’s Moon Byul is not your average ‘LUNATIC’ in a bouncy, self reliant cry of musical courage

MAMAMOO member Moon Byul has always been about owning her personality and her latest release hits right on the nail. Putting out her much-awaited third mini-album ‘6equence’ with its title track ‘LUNATIC’ on January 19, 2022, the world stands at the feet of another fabulous release from the ‘HIP’ singer.

The lead track is a masterstroke in a form unique to Moon Byul who has always upheld an individuality, so contained yet so true-to-self that one can only marvel at her growth. No one can deny that Moon Byul is a gem and she only goes on to cement that. The song begins with her smirking at a TV broadcast camera insinuating herself to be a suspected killer. Soon she wakes up in a hospital room and the story follows as she poses herself to be a peculiar person.

Famous dance choreographer Aiki, who has been known to have worked on multiple K-pop dances including ones for Jessi, Lee Hyori and BTS among others. Moon Byul’s song highlights many details about her presence as a solo star who distinguishes herself with class music and an overall cool vibe. Watch the music video for Moon Byul’s ‘LUNATIC’ below.

The album itself hit No.1 on iTunes charts in 20 countries including Brazil, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia and Denmark. Meanwhile ‘LUNATIC’ ranked No.1 in at least 11 countries under the iTunes Top Songs Chart like Brazil, the Philippines, Malaysia, Peru, Mexico and Poland.

The comeback week has been more than successful for the MAMAMOO member.

