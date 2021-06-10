MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul and Solar will be on season 2 of tvN’s ‘Sixth Sense’ as guests

The two idol stars will test out their sixth sense. Read more to find out how!

MAMAMOO’s members duo Solar and Moonbyul will be starring in the new season of the popular television program ‘Sixth Sense’. They will be joining as guests while the original cast of Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Jeon So Min, Jessi and Lovelyz’s Lee Mi Joo will return with Lee Sang Yeob as the new member. The show’s first season aired from September 3 to October 29 in 2020 and has been renewed for a second season which will begin airing from June 25.

Sixth Sense is a program that airs on tvN where the famous personalities of South Korea get together to visit three different places that are a hot popular topic and they have to guess which one of those is a fake set up using their ‘sixth sense’. The production team of the show puts in great effort to meticulously plan every detail of the one place which is a fake set up. The cast has to use their intuition and analytical skills to decipher which is that fake set up. The person who answers correctly doesn’t get punished but the twist is that they do not receive gold persimmons as rewards unless there is more than one person who has guessed the correct answer. The gold persimmons are divided between people who answer correctly while those who lose vote amongst themselves and choose a person who will receive the punishment. The penalty is to do the opening of their show’s next episode without eyebrows. The set ups and places are usually complicated and require a lot of thinking from the participants.

MAMAMOO’s Solar is the group’s leader and vocalist while Moonbyul is the rapper. They both are known for their close friendship which is why it will be exciting to see how their chemistry unfolds on this tv program! Till then let’s stream MAMAMOO’s new album ‘WAW’ (Where Are We).

