MAMAMOO’s MoonByul follows up pre-release single ‘G999’ with THIS exciting news

It’s official, MAMAMOO’s MoonByul is having a comeback! The South Korean singer has dropped the comeback date and schedule for her upcoming solo mini album. MoonByul released a detailed schedule via MAMAMOO’s official Twitter account on December 23 at midnight KST.

MoonByul dropped her first pre-release single, G999 (featuring Mirani), on December 13, and her second pre-release single featuring Seori is set to drop on December 30 at 6 on KST. The MAMAMOO member’s third solo mini album titled ‘6equence’ is scheduled to greet fans on January 19, 2022, at 6 pm KST.

MoonByul debuted as a solo artist in May 2018, with her digital single Selfish, featuring Red Velvet’s Seulgi. After that, the singer released ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ in February 2020. The release had subsequently entered the top 5 in iTunes Top Album Charts in 10 regions around the world. This makes ‘6equence’ MoonByul’s first solo album release in about a year and 11 months.

Additionally, MoonByul also greeted fans through her new YouTube channel called ‘moonbyul2da’, on December 21. Originally the main rapper of the South Korean girl group MAMAMOO, MoonByul is also a singer, songwriter, dancer, and radio host active under RBW since 2014.

Starting from the drop of the cover of MoonByul’s second pre-release single on Dec 27, leading all the way up till D-Day on January 19, 2022, MAMAMOO’s fans have a lot to look forward to!

Watch the music video for MoonByul’s G999 featuring Mirani below.

