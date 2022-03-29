MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul to make a quick solo comeback in April; 3 months after ‘6equence’

According to media reports on the morning of March 29th, it was confirmed that MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul is currently preparing for a comeback with the goal of releasing a new solo album in April.

Previously, Moonbyul released her third mini-album '6equence' in January and solidified her position as a 'trusted and listened to solo artist'. Moonbyul not only surpassed 70,000 copies in Initial Chodong sales with '6equence', but also took the top spot on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 20 countries and regions around the world, showing unlimited growth.

Afterwards, Moonbyul followed 'I SAY MAMAMOO THE BEST -Japan Edition-', which was reconstructed with Japanese songs on MAMAMOO's best album released in Korea, and on February 28th, they released a new remake of 'Casting in the corner of the room', 'Trying to Say Goodbye', making strides forward. It is expected that Moonbyul, who is active in various fields such as music, entertainment, and fashion, will captivate the ears of fans with different concepts and music through the new album.

Moonbyul debuted as a member of MAMAMOO in June 2014. In May 2018, she debuted as a solo artist with the single ‘Selfish’, featuring Seulgi of Red Velvet. She released her debut EP, ‘Dark Side of the Moon’, on February 14, 2020. She released her second EP, ‘6equence’, on January 19, 2022. Before the album's release, she released the pre-release single ‘G999’, featuring Mirani, on December 13, 2021, and released another pre-release single ‘Shutdown’ on December 30, 2021.

