MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul reverts to her feminine side in concept photos for new single ‘Cheese In The Trap’

On April 18, RBW Entertainment revealed the 1st concept photos for Moonbyul’s upcoming single ‘C.I.I.T’ (Cheese In The Trap). Firstly dressed in a muted beige crop top and skirt, she looked absolutely beautiful. In the second concept photo, she dressed in a cropped school uniform. Moonbyul's new single 'Cheese in the Trap' will be released on April 28th.

In the published photo, Moonbyul boasted a more sophisticated visual with gorgeous blonde hair and sophisticated crop top knit fashion. In front of a school cabinet decorated with unique stickers, Moonbyul's appearance as if thinking deeply about something drew attention.

In the cut that was released together, Moonbyul, wearing a blue-colored preppy look, is sitting in the school cafeteria and staring at the camera. With her lovely eyes and the charm of a teen drama heroine, she thrilled her fans and stimulated curiosity about her new song.

Moonbyul is back with a new single after 3 months since the 3rd solo mini album '6equence' released in January. Currently, she is heating up her comeback by releasing various teasing contents related to the new album, including the teaser video of her comeback schedule.

Moonbyul's new single with a teen sensibility as she proved the power of the solo queen 'Moonstar' through various musical challenges, such as participating in album making, and an unconventional and fresh concept different from MAMAMOO's music for each solo album release. Reasonable curiosity and anticipation are amplifying.

