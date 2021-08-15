MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul shows her vocal duality in the collaborative track with Xydo ‘Me Without You’

On August 14 at 2:30 pm IST, Xydo dropped a live session of ‘Me Without You’ featuring MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul and after the first listen, it’s safe to say that the song is definitely chart-busting material! 'Me Without You' is a song that captures the emptiness and longing that a man and a woman who were lovers feel after parting, sung with warmth by Xydo and Moonbyul. In particular, Xydo and Moonbyul directly participated in the lyrics and composition, enhancing the song's perfection by capturing the musical colors of the two people more deeply.

Xydo has released a number of albums such as 'X', 'KIDULTHOOD', and 'CYCLE', and has established himself as a talented R&B vocalist with a unique tone. Through 'Me Without You', he will once again show his unique sensibility and further developed musical capabilities.

On July 28, MAMAMOO’s SOLAR and Moonbyul released a summery rendition of ‘Promise U’ by VIBE in celebration of VIBE’s 20th anniversary. The song carries exotic styles such as Dancehall House, Reggaeton and Moombahton sound style which reminds people of a bright summer. The previously released teaser and lyric video contained the unique vocals of Solar and Moonbyul, raising the expectations of prospective listeners which was delivered in the beautiful and brightly coloured MV. The song talks of the affection and longing for the departed lover but with the reggaeton sounds, the song now has an interesting contrast. Solar represents the part of that broken person who wants their lover to come back to them and would do anything to just see them one more time while Moonbyul represents the other half, the one who is tired of begging and longing.

She expresses to her lover that she’ll now forget them and will not think of them any longer but Solar’s delicate voice comes back in the chorus reiterating that she will forget them but is sad that the happy person she was with will also be forgotten, she’s now changed completely as a person.

