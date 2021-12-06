MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul teases solo comeback after almost 2 years with a sparkly poster

On December 6th, Moonbyul will release a solo album in January 2022. It is the first solo album release in about a year and 11 months since the release of the previous work 'Dark Side of the Moon'. The form of the new album is a mini album. Moonbyul caught the attention of fans by releasing a poster announcing the release of the new album.

In the poster, Moonbyul showed off her urban charm by wearing a sleeveless turtleneck with blonde hair. It heightened the expectations for the new album by revealing a refined feminine beauty that is 180 degrees different from the neutral charms that she had shown during her previous solo activities. Moonbyul recorded the Initial Chodong sales of more than 66,000 copies with her previous work (sales in the first week after the album was released), and entered the top 5 iTunes Top Album Charts in 10 regions around the world.

Moonbyul is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer, and radio host signed under RBW. She is the main rapper of the South Korean girl group MAMAMOO. In May 2018, Moonbyul made her debut as a solo artist, releasing the digital single ‘Selfish’ featuring Seulgi of Red Velvet. She released her debut EP, ‘Dark Side of the Moon’, on February 14, 2020.

Previously, another member of MAMAMOO, namely Hwa Sa, made a solo comeback with ‘I’m a B’ and it took the world by a storm! According to the latest chart released by Billboard, the title song 'I'm a B' of her second single album 'Guilty Pleasure' and the b-side song 'Bless U' peaked at no. 7 and no. 10 on the Digital Song Sales Chart, respectively. In 2021, Hwa Sa was the first Korean female solo artist to simultaneously enter two songs in the Top 10 of the World Digital Song Sales Chart.

ALSO READ: BTS to take extended vacation post return from the USA & spend the holidays with family

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.