MAMAMOO’s Solar and fitness trainer Yang Chi Seung to appear on Men’s Health Korea’s Cover.

Both Solar and Yang Chi Seung look stunning as they pose in their perfect summer bodies thereby challenging and inspiring the readers of ‘Men's Health’ to stay fit. Solar and Yang Chi Seung were both earlier seen in KBS2's 'Boss in the Mirror', flaunting their body routines and working together for the preparation of 'Men's Health' photoshoot over a time span of two months!

While Solar has all the eyes on her as she looks captivating wearing stunning swimsuits and fitness clothing, Yang Chi Seung isn’t any behind either as he flaunts his muscular body in the gym wear.

Solar was surprised herself when she was offered to appear on the cover of the magazine predominantly for men. However, the magazine thought she was the perfect fit as she is not only famous for her amazing vocals as a member of the well known K-pop group Mamamoo, but also for her fitness routine ‘Tabata’, which is a high intensive workout inclusive of both aerobic and anaerobic exercises. She is also the brand ambassador of Andar, an athleisure brand and thus, promotes fitness and good health in the best light.

Yang Chi Seung is a famous Fitness Trainer, who is widely known for being the trainer of actor Sung Hoon on the show 'I Live Alone' (MBC). He also claims to be the man behind Kim Woo Bin and BTS’ Jin’s Pacific shoulders. The man, who is a fitness idol today, was almost about to change his path and become a comedian.

