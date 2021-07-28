MAMAMOO’s Solar and Moonbyul recreate the Vibe’s ‘Promise U’ in a refreshing and summerlike fashion

VIBE is about to have its 20th debut anniversary in 2022, and the songs of VIBE, which were immensely loved, are now revitalized with the voice of the best artists. The project ‘REVIBE’ is a name derived from the word ‘Revive’, in which ‘RE’ refers to ‘again’, and ‘VIBE’ to imply the ‘singing VIBE again’ and ‘diverging the VIBE(mood), which has been regenerated with a new and trendy style’. With the unique and delicate vocal of Solar and Moonbyul of MAMAMOO, the song ‘Promise U’ that carries exotic styles now has Dancehall House, Reggaeton and Moombahton sound style which reminds people of a bright summer.

The previously released teaser and lyric video contained the unique vocals of Solar and Moonbyul, raising the expectations of prospective listeners which was delivered in the beautiful and brightly coloured MV. The song talks of the affection and longing for the departed lover but with the reggaeton sounds, the song now has an interesting contrast. Solar represents the part of that broken person who wants their lover to come back to them and would do anything to just see them one more time while Moonbyul represents the other half, the one who is tired of begging and longing.

She expresses to her lover that she’ll now forget them and will not think of them any longer but Solar’s delicate voice comes back in the chorus reiterating that she will forget them but is sad that the happy person she was with will also be forgotten, she’s now changed completely as a person.

Following the release of the collaboration song "Love Me Once Again" by Vibe and Boys II Men last month, the "Revibe" project, "Promise You," has made the 20th anniversary of Vibe in 2022 even more special.

