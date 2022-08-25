MAMAMOO’s Solar and Moonbyul reveal mystery featuring artist for ‘Better’

On August 22, MAMAMOO’s agency RBW revealed that members Solar and Moonbyul are gearing up to debut as the girl group’s first unit, MAMAMOO+ (MAMAMOO Plus). The agency dropped a summery teaser photo for the same, announcing their debut date as August 30.

Following this, RBW released two rounds of spoiler photos, teasing a mystery featuring artist for MAMAMOO+’s upcoming track. The first round of images sees Solar, Moonbyul, and the mystery artist enjoying an amusement park ride.

Meanwhile, the second round of teaser photos features the three artists with their backs toward the camera, as they run in the direction of a ferris wheel.

Following this, on August 24 at 8:30 pm IST, RBW released a concept photo revealing the mystery artist as none other than BIG Naughty! Further, the agency also unveiled the title of their upcoming single as ‘Better’.

Check out the new concept photo, below:

With MAMAMOO and BIG Naughty’s skills coming together, fans can look forward to a romantic song that discusses the story of receiving comfort by being with a loved one. The song has been described as being a minimal track with sweet and refreshing vocals overlaid on it.

According to the agency, the name MAMAMOO+ is meant to denote that the members will continue their activities without limits, such as exploring new concepts and music, in addition to the existing group, MAMAMOO. The agency had previously shared, "MAMAMOO+ (MAMAMOO Plus), which consists of MAMAMOO’s Solar and Moonbyul, will release a single on August 30th. As it is MAMAMOO’s first unit group, new music and appearance, they plan to introduce the unit, so we hope you will look forward to the unit synergy.”

