MAMAMOO’s Solar and Moonbyul star in new concept photos for upcoming release; Drop teaser for ‘Better’

The day of Solar and Moonbyul’s debut as MAMAMOO’s first unit is getting closer! The two girl group members are set to greet fans as MAMAMOO+ (MAMAMOO Plus) on August 30, with their track ‘Better’. Ahead of the release, MAMAMOO+ has dropped multiple interesting updates, increasing the anticipation for the debut.

On August 26 at 8:30 pm IST, Solar and Moonbyul dropped a chic concept photo for ‘Better’. The two group mates lean against an orange-coloured car, while dressed in sporty looks. Meanwhile, the car’s license plate number offers a nod to the unit and its debut date!

MAMAMOO’s label, RBW, also released solo concept photos of the two stars. Solar’s photo shows MAMAMOO’s leader perched on the hood of the car, resting her chin in her palm as she looks directly at her camera with overflowing charisma.

Meanwhile, Moonbyul’s concept photo stars MAMAMOO’s rapper as she leans relaxedly against the car and slightly lowers her sunglasses to make eye contact with the camera.

Following this, RBW dropped a teaser for the music video for ‘Better’, which features BIG Naughty. The teaser for the video exudes a chill and free vibe as it starts off with Solar in the driver’s seat of a car, with Moonbyul sitting beside her. As the two enjoy a road trip with the breeze blowing through their hair, they meet BIG Naughty and reach an amusement park.

Watch the teaser for ‘Better’, below:

The song is set to be a fun track with sweet and refreshing vocals, as it discusses the theme of receiving comfort by being in the presence of a loved one. ‘Better’ drops on August 30 at 2:30 pm IST.

