MAMAMOO’s Solar announces solo comeback with mini album ‘容 : FACE’

On February 22 at 12 AM KST, MAMAMOO revealed plans for the next string of music that will be made available for the fans. Announcing it just as the clock struck past her 31st birthday, MAMAMOO’s leader and oldest member Solar announced her solo comeback. The day was made even more special as this was revealed to be her first mini-album.

2022 seems to be the year of solo releases for MAMAMOO members as starting with Whee In who has moved out from her base company RBW to THE L1VE LABEL for solo promotions, Moonbyul joined the lineup with ‘6equence’. Now, determined to make her successful mark with a solo comeback after around 2 years, Solar will be releasing her first mini-album ‘容 : FACE’.

The announcement included a whitened face on which the letter ‘容’ appears. The suspenseful teaser has fans excited for what’s to come. Check it out below.

This comes after her successful solo debut with the single album ‘Spit It Out’ that was released on April 23, 2020. Main vocalist in her team, Solar’s solo oozed with an individuality that had fans drunk on her heavy confidence and unique style. A track that spoke about her enjoying the scene, it received a lot of support from fans around the world.

While the exact release date and schedule have not been revealed so far, Solar is expected to be joining the March K-pop comeback lineup. This calls for the youngest member of MAMAMOO, Hwasa, to drop some music of her own and bring it to a full circle.

