MAMAMOO’s Solar asks Sevilla FC’s Óliver Torres if he’s better than Son Heung Min; Rafa Mir sniggers

The worlds of K-pop and football collided when MAMAMOO leader Solar went to meet up with the players of Sevilla FC. Óliver Torres and Rafa Mir of the Spanish football club were in Seoul, South Korea for an off season tour of the country and had a friendly match scheduled on July 16 with Tottenham Hotspur.

Ahead of the match, the MAMAMOO member sat down with the two to have a discussion about their visit and their K-pop knowledge. With Solar’s YouTube segment ‘SOLARSIDO’, their special interview was revealed to the world. Looking beautiful as ever, Solar was her bubbly self around the footballers.

Solar asked the two if they knew about MAMAMOO and they agreed to have been aware of the lyrics of MAMAMOO’s song ‘Egotistic’ which mentions the words ‘bicho malo’ / ‘chico malo’ which refer to ‘bad boy’ in Spanish. As the conversation continued, Solar asked the two about footballer Son Heung Min who is a Korean player and a part of the Tottenham Hotspur lineup. Óliver Torres and Rafa Mir praised the Korean star and called him one of the greatest in recent years.

The MAMAMOO member, quick-witted as ever, thought of asking Óliver Torres about Son Heungmin and if he thought the latter was better than him. The Spanish footballer replied with praise for his personality but a definite nod towards the South Korean star’s skills. Rafa Mir giggled on the side as Óliver Torres pretended to shed tears while Solar comforted him.

Previously, videos of the two footballers dancing to Solar’s ‘Honey’ were shared as the MAMAMOO member cheered for their then-upcoming match. Watch the episode below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO’s Solar hangs out with Sevilla FC’s Óliver Torres and Rafa Mir; Trio dances to Honey on field