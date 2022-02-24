MAMAMOO’s Solar, 'Brave Citizen' stars Shin Hye Sun & Lee Jun Young test positive for COVID-19

MAMAMOO’s Solar and ‘Brave Citizen’ stars Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jun Young have tested positive for COVID-19. MAMAMOO’s Solar’s agency, RBW, released a statement on February 24, sharing the news. According to the statement, Solar used a self-testing kit on February 23 after hearing that she was in close contact with a COVID-19 patient, and tested positive. Following this, she underwent a PCR test and received a positive diagnosis on February 24.

Shortly after this announcement was released, the MAMAMOO member took to her Instagram stories to reassure her fans, writing, “Thank you for worrying about me. I will take this as a sign to promote in a healthier way before my solo album comes out. I will take good care of myself and come back.”

Additionally, on February 24, actress Shin Hye Sun’s agency YNK Entertainment confirmed with a media outlet that the actress received a positive diagnosis the previous day. Reportedly, after hearing that there was a confirmed case on the filming site of the movie ‘Brave Citizen’, she undertook a self-test which came back positive. Following this, Shin Hye Sun underwent a PCR test and was confirmed to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, actor Lee Jun Young who is starring alongside Shin Hye Sun in ‘Brave Citizen’, has also been diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor’s agency released a statement on February 24, sharing that Lee Jun Young preemptively used a self-test kit ahead of his schedule on February 22, and tested positive. Following this, he underwent PCR testing and received positive results on February 23.

Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to MAMAMOO’s Solar, and actors Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jun Young.

