MAMAMOO’s Solar confirms comeback on THIS date with an engaging teaser image

Solar showed the scheduler image of her first mini-album '容: FACE' through her official social media handles. According to the released scheduler, Solar will release her first mini-album on 16th March. Prior to this, starting with the album cover on the 28th, various contents such as concept photos, tracklists and music video teasers will be released sequentially.

In particular, content titles such as 'FACE MY PERSONA' and 'FACE TO FACE INTERVIEW' were released along with the hexagonal honeycomb model in the scheduler, raising curiosity.

Solar will release her first mini-album '容: FACE' on the 16th of next month. It is a new album released 1 year and 11 months after her single album 'SPIT IT OUT' released in April 2020. Her new album '容: FACE' is Solar's first mini-album as her solo debut, and is expected to tell her own candid and unadorned story as much as she puts her own name on it.

Solar is a South Korean singer and songwriter signed under RBW. She is the leader and main vocalist of girl group MAMAMOO. She made a cameo appearance in the 2015 romance web drama ‘Imaginary Cat’ as Jung Soo In. On April 24, 2018, she released her first solo EP, ‘Solar's Emotion’, which included previously released covers of several Korean pop songs and her solo version of Mamamoo's ‘Star Wind Flower Sun,’ which she wrote herself. She made her solo debut with the single ‘Spit It Out’ on April 23, 2020.

