MAMAMOO’s Solar hangs out with Sevilla FC’s Óliver Torres and Rafa Mir; Trio dances to Honey on field

It’s a ‘Honey’ dripping affair! Moomoos, you may have another pair of fans joining you for the next fanchant and they are member-approved. With swift footing and a penchant for winning, these fans are already loved by thousands around the world.

On July 13, MAMAMOO leader Solar headed to the lush fields where the team of the Spanish football club was out for practice. Sevilla FC is currently touring South Korea and is set to play against Son Heungmin’s Tottenham on July 16 for a friendly match as a part of their pre-season tour. Solar met Sevilla FC’s Óliver Torres and Rafa Mir who she chatted with for an inquisitive ‘Just Interview’ segment.

Dressed in a fitting lilac outfit, Solar was her charming self around the two players who seemed to be knowing of MAMAMOO and her solo music. They thanked her for being there and expressed their liking of the star’s songs. The interactions were caught by Spanish league Laliga’s Instagram account that captured the behind-the-scenes moments where the players and the singer can be seen being friendly.

Soon, another surprise awaited MAMAMOO and Sevilla FC fans as Óliver Torres and Rafa Mir joined Solar in a dance challenge for her latest solo title track ‘Honey’. Adorable to the core, the 42.2 million fans of the club witnessed the global stardom of Solar and MAMAMOO.

The South Korean singer returned the favor as she cheered on for Sevilla FC’s side ahead of the match this Saturday and we are sure more football fans became captivated with her charms and beauty.

