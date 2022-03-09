MAMAMOO’s Solar shows a new side in intriguing teasers for upcoming solo album ‘FACE’

On March 9, Solar unveiled the concept photo of her first mini-album '容: FACE' through the official social media accounts. The three published photos show Solar showing off her different charms with the white concept. She produced her same color but a different mood, proving Solar's limitless ability to blend in the concept.

In particular, Solar caught her attention with her calm and sophisticated visuals, unlike her previous concept photos, which were colorful such as yellow, red, and pink. Natural poses using objects such as masks and plaster statues add a seductive and dynamic feeling. Solar will release her first mini-album '容: FACE' on her coming 16th. Solar's first mini-album, '容: FACE', was inspired by his real name, Kim Yong Sun's Chinese character '容' (for face).

With her name and face at the fore, she plans to tell the true story of Solar, while Solar actively participated in the overall album work and concept planning, raising the level of perfection.The title song is 'HONEY', and RBW's hitmakers Kim Dohoon , Seo Youngbae and Minky participated in the song work. Solar is also expected to show off her musical abilities that have grown even further by being named in the lyricist and composer team. Meanwhile, Solar's first mini-album '容: FACE' will be released on various music sites on March 16th.

ALSO READ: Happy Taeyeon Day: A rundown of the various genres conquered by the angelic vocalist featuring ‘I’ and more

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the concept photos and spoiler? Let us know in the comments below.