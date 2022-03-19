MAMAMOO’s Solar soars over iTunes Charts with first solo mini album ‘容 : FACE’

On March 16 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), MAMAMOO’s Solar dropped her first solo mini album ‘容 : FACE’, along with a music video for its title track, ‘HONEY’. Soon after its release, MAMAMOO’s leader was rising high to the top of iTunes charts in multiple regions all over the world!

As of March 18, Solar had already hit number 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 20 regions with her first solo mini album, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Brazil, Hong Kong, Mexico, and Singapore. Additionally, ‘HONEY’, the title track from ‘容 : FACE’ had also reached the number 1 rank on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least five regions, including Singapore, Malaysia and Costa Rica.

Solar’s recently released mini album contains a total of five songs: ‘RAW’, ‘HONEY’, ‘chap chap’, ‘Big Booty’, and ‘zinggle zinggle’. Out of these, not only does Solar have her name on the credits for the title track ‘HONEY’ as composer and lyricist, but MAMAMOO’s leader has actually been credited for three tracks as a composer and four tracks as a lyricist.

‘HONEY’ also has another special twist: a certified vocal queen, Solar also raps on the track! The addictive song has adorable lyrics, and the vibrantly coloured music video sees Solar transforming into an irresistible Queen Bee.

Debuting in 2014 as MAMAMOO’s leader and vocalist, Solar is a singer, songwriter, composer, YouTuber, and MC. Solar made her official debut as a soloist in April 2020, with ‘Spit it out’.

Congratulations to MAMAMOO’s Solar for her successful comeback with ‘容 : FACE’!

