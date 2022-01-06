MAMAMOO’s Whee In and MoonByul tease upcoming releases with exciting concept images

January is full of comebacks, and MAMAMOO’s Whee In and MoonByul have given us double the excitement with a solo release each to look forward to. Whee In will be making her comeback with ‘WHEE’ on January 16, whereas MoonByul will be coming back with ‘6equence’ just three days later, on January 19.

After signing an exclusive contract with The L1ve, as well as signing a deal with RBW to promote with MAMAMOO for at least two more years, Whee In is releasing her second mini-album, ‘WHEE’. The singer announced new music on December 24 with a set of teaser images, and followed up with a teaser schedule for her solo comeback on December 25.

Since then, we’ve received a track list for the upcoming mini album, a trailer film, as well as multiple sets of concept photos. Check out the latest set of concept images below, which give off a whimsical and sophisticated aura:

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO’s MoonByul had released a comeback date and schedule for her third mini album, ‘6equence’ on December 23. The talented artist had previously dropped two pre-release singles, ‘G999’ featuring Mirani, on December 13, and ‘From Head to Toe’ featuring Seori, on December 30.

Following a busy December with MoonByul, we now have our first look at the MAMAMOO member’s upcoming solo comeback, with the exciting teaser for ‘LUNATIC’ released on January 6 at midnight KST.

Check out the vibrant first teaser, below:

Whee In’s ‘WHEE’ releases on January 16 at 6 pm KST, and MoonByul’s ‘6equence’ releases on January 19 at 6 pm KST. Stay tuned for more updates!

