MAMAMOO’s Wheein exudes the aura of a fairy in the contrasting concept photos from ‘WHEE’

The agency, The L1VE, released the first concept photo of Wheein's second mini-album 'WHEE' through the official social media handles on January 3rd. In the concept photo, Wheein perfectly blended into the colorful makeup and accessories, exuding unrivaled visuals and aura, making the hearts of global fans flutter.

In particular, Wheein drew attention by exuding a different atmosphere even with the same outfit. While exuding a fatal charm under the pink lighting, under the mysterious blue lighting, it created a dreamy atmosphere, boosting expectations for the new album 'WHEE’.

Wheein, is a South Korean singer best known as a member and vocalist of South Korean girl group MAMAMOO. In April 2018, Wheein made her debut as a solo artist with her digital single ‘Easy’. In September 2019, she released her first single album, ‘Soar’. On June 11, 2021, Wheein decided not to renew her exclusive contract with RBW, but signed a deal with the company allowing her to promote with Mamamoo for at least 2 more years. On August 31, 2021, Wheein signed an exclusive contract with Ravi's label, The L1ve.

Wheein brings a unique charm in the new concept for the mini-album, only about nine months since the previous album. This album is expected to prove Wheein's unrivaled musical charm and capability once again by featuring a variety of songs that contain Wheein's sensual and sophisticated vocals. Wheein's second mini-album 'WHEE' will be available on various music sites at 2;30 pm IST on January 16th.

ALSO READ: Former IZ*ONE member YENA confirms solo debut with ‘SMiLEY’

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.