MAMAMOO’s Wheein to not renew her contract and leave RBW? Agency responds

Will Wheein leave RBW but still continue as a part of MAMAMOO? Read on to find out.

The gorgeous and talented girl group MAMAMOO recently made their comeback with mini-album WAW on June 2, 2021, with the powerful ballad title track Where Are We Now. MAMAMOO debuted in 2014 and made blockbusting hits with their heavy, talented vocals and catchy dance moves. They’ve also gained recognition as gifted soloists too.

But, the ‘seven year curse’ looms over the fierce and utterly talented girl group. Among all the four MAMAMOO members, Hwasa, Solar and Moonbyul renewed their contracts this year and the only member left to make a decision is Wheein. A K-media outlet reported today, on June 9, that Wheein has decided not to renew her contract with agency RBW once the contract ends. It also reported that she would still be a part of the group, and promote MAMAMOO together, which has been decided mutually.

RBW was quick to respond to the news and a source from the company stated, “No decision has been made regarding the renewal of Wheein's contract, and the situation is currently under final discussion. We will officially announce the decision once it is finalised.”

Wheenin started her solo career this year with the album titled Red, which showcased her potential to stay on top of domestic and international charts even as a soloist.

There are only a handful of groups who survive the seven-year contract, such as BTS, EXO, SHINee, A-Pink, f(x) and a few more. But many groups also end their contract and start a new journey, focusing on individual dreams and ambitions. It is difficult to say which route MAMAMOO would take, but whichever it is, fans will always stand by their side to support them!

