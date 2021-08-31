MAMAMOO’s Wheein officially signs with Ravi’s label THEL1VE; Confirms on Instagram with a post

Ravi's own label, THEL1VE, officially announced the news of Wheein's joining through the official social media handles at 8:30 pm IST on August 30. In the released image, Wheein's colorful charm and the phrase 'WELCOME TO THEL1VE' is written, raising expectations for the music Wheein will show in the future.

THEL1VE is a label established by Ravi to support artists of various genres besides hip-hop R&B and to work together on music. Ravi proved the synergy effect by recruiting talented artists such as XYDO and Cold Bay as the head of Groovlin. In addition, following the signing of talented artist Ailee by announcing the expansion of the territory with the establishment of the new label The Live, Wheein, the owner of a unique tone, joined as the second artist.

Wheein is a member of the group MAMAMOO and has been loved by the public with numerous hit songs such as 'Decalcomanie', ‘HIP', and 'Um Oh Ah Yeh'.On April 17, 2018, Wheein debuted as a solo artist, releasing her first single, ‘Easy’ On September 4, 2019, she released her first single album, Soar, with the single ‘Goodbye’ .Wheein's first physical release, Soar peaked at number four on the Gaon Album Chart, selling over 23,000 copies in 2019. The single ‘Goodbye’ debuted on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart at position 24. Wheein's debut EP, Redd, was released in April 2021. It debuted at number seven on the Gaon Album Chart, making it her second top-ten debut on the chart. The EP was the 13th best-selling album of April 2021, with over 72,000 copies sold. Lead single ‘Water Color’ debuted and peaked at number 70 on the Gaon Digital Chart.

Attention is focused on the special synergy that Wheein, who has a distinct musical color, will show with Ravi.

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO confirmed to make a September comeback with a compilation album titled 'Best Album'

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the new label? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.