MAMAMOO shines brighter than diamonds in the latest teaser photos

MAMAMOO revealed this third set of teaser photos for their upcoming compilation album ‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’ and this time the concept collides with the girls’ personalities, that is, ‘DIAMOND’. The concept photos were revealed on September 7 at Midnight KST.

In the group concept photo, all the four members can be seen wearing black clothes while posing around a royal chandelier with a red background, adding to the already elite visuals of the members.

It is needless to say that the girls slayed their black outfits and the overall concept of the images.

Here’s the group concept photo ‘DIAMOND’.

The individual photos seem to be shot in different locations focused on the individual personalities and aura of all the members.

Solar posed in front of a window in a beautiful black dress perfectly showing off the member’s gorgeous charms. Moonbyul and Wheein had close-up photos focusing on every intricate detail of their impeccable visuals. Hwasa posed in a loose bun while wearing small pieces of jewellery, leaving behind all the models.

Here are the individual concept photos for ‘DIAMOND’.

As announced on September 3, the four-member girl group will be releasing their second compilation album ‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’ on September 15 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The album will be inclusive of new versions of MAMAMOO’s super hit tracks over the years along with some brand new songs as well. Further details about the number of songs and names of the new tracks are yet to be revealed.

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul shows her vocal duality in the collaborative track with Xydo ‘Me Without You’

Are you excited for MAMAMOO’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.