MAMAMOO unveils the name of Solar and Moonbyul’s new unit with a bright and summery poster

On August 23rd, the management company RBW said, "MAMAMOO+ (MAMAMOO Plus), which consists of MAMAMOO’s Solar and Moonbyul, will release a single on August 30th. As it is MAMAMOO’s first unit group, new music and appearance, they plan to introduce the unit, so we hope you will look forward to the unit synergy.”

At the same time, the unit poster was released, drawing attention. In the poster, Solar and Moonbyul are smiling brightly while looking at each other under the warm sunlight. The sporty styling in a free-spirited mood exuded unique positive energy and made the chemistry of the two members stand out.

In addition, the fake documentary ‘MAMAMOO is looking for a new member' video to commemorate the formation of the ‘MAMAMOO+' unit earlier was released, and various stories such as the reason for forming the group, selection of the leader, and the story behind the name of the group were recorded in a pleasant way.

In particular, as in the video title, through the audition of a new member to be with 'MAMAMOO+', another artist to be with Solar and Moonbyul was announced, raising curiosity. The unit name 'MAMAMOO+' contains the meaning of continuing activities without limits, such as new concepts and music, in addition to the existing MAMAMOO. 'MAMAMOO+', the prelude to the MAMAMOO unit project, started with the intention to challenge new genres beyond MAMAMOO. Expectations are already gathering for the musical transformation of Solar and Moonbyul, who became the first runners in the project.

ALSO READ: Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young star in the main poster for tvN’s new drama ‘Love In Contract’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.