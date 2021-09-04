MAMAMOO unveils a picturesque teaser schedule for upcoming compilation album 'I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST'

Joining the exciting lineup of September comebacks is the talented girl group MAMAMOO! On September 3 at midnight KST, MAMAMOO’s agency RBW uploaded the first teaser poster for the comeback, revealing the release date of the album to be on September 15 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). MAMAMOO made the revelation with a dark shaded poster that revealed the group’s logo on a black background along with a crown on the top.

Now, in a fresh update, MAMAMOO has revealed a picturesque teaser schedule for their upcoming comeback with the compilation album 'I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST.' Starting tomorrow, up until the release date, MAMAMOO members plan to spoil MooMoos with amazing content. On September 5, 6 and 7 MAMAMOO will release concept photos. On September 8 they will unveil the official tracklist. On September 9 they will reveal the highlight medley for the compilation album. On September 11, 12 and 13 MAMAMOO will unveil a new set of concept photos, in addition to that, MAMAMOO will unveil a spoiler film. On September 14, MAMAMOO will reveal the teaser for the music video and finally, on September 15, the group will release the compilation album 'I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST.'

You can check out the promotional schedule below:

The title of the album refers to the official greeting of the girl group. The album is going to have new versions of MAMAMOO’s previous hit songs, along with some brand new songs and collaboration projects with multiple other artists. The total length of the album remains unknown as of now.

