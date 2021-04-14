  1. Home
MAMAMOO vocalist Wheein's solo comeback tops charts making her the official Solo Queen

MAMAOO's Wheein released her first solo mini-album, "Redd", on April 13.
After weeks of waiting and thrilling teasers, MAMAMOO's vocalist Wheein finally released her first solo mini-album Redd. With this mini album, Wheein marks her return as a solo artist after a year and seven months since the release of Soar in September 2019. Other than the title track, which is available in both Korean and English, the mini album features collaborations with rapper pH-1 and singer-songwriter GSoul as well as three solo songs that highlight Wheein's diverse musical range.

The album was officially released on April 13 at 6 pm KST with the release of the music video for the title track Water Color. Right after release, the song secured the top position on the Bugs real-time chart. It then rose to the top on other local music charts, including MelOn and Genie. In addition, it gained attention by dominating iTunes song charts in 12 countries around the world.

The music video for Water Color, an up-tempo dance track based on new jack swing, stands out with a sensational direction, reminiscent of a fashion film. With a feast of textured composition and bold yet beautiful colours, accompanying the vocalist's hip and "girl crush" visuals, MAMAMOO's Wheein has raised the bar for the public's expectations regarding her solo career.

As opposed to the tranquil vibes from her previous works, the artist has emphasized her colourful side through this album. She also penned the tracks OHOO and Spring Time. The former is inspired by her cat, while the latter is a letter to her fans.

Which track from Wheein's album did you like the best? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :RBW Entertainment

