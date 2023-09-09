MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and GOT7’s BamBam talk about being awkward neighbors in new Bam House episode

Hwasa made an appearance as a guest on the YouTube channel Bam House on September 8th. On this day, BamBam from GOT7 revealed the special relationship he has with Hwasa from MAMAMOO. He revealed that they had lived together for four and a half years. When they opened their door, they discovered that they were in opposite apartments as they were only two or three flats per floor.

They talked about their first meeting in the building. BamBam remembered that he was dressed in home clothes, without makeup, and with a garbage bag in his hand. While leaving the house, he saw the elevator doors open and saw Hwasa come out in full makeup and looking glam. Before even saying hello, all he said was sorry but Hwasa had a different understanding of the situation. She thought he looked cool even when he wasn’t wearing makeup. Hwasa also shared a story about how she helped free BamBam, who was stuck on the veranda. According to Hwasa, a dancer she knows was also friends with BamBam. "Please go to BamBam's house for a moment," he told her on the spur of the moment. He then stated that at the time BamBam was trapped on the veranda.

She said that it was the first time that she entered BamBam's home and went to BamBam's room to help him. BamBam said he got pine mushrooms as a gift and wanted to eat them since it was his day off. He grilled it outside because it smelled bad when cooked inside. He quickly realized that the house's veranda was closed and that he was trapped. He was simply taking advantage of his time alone because he had no idea that it was closed. What would have transpired if he hadn't brought his phone that day? Saying that they both laugh out loud. In the end, Hwasa said that because they were coworkers, she was able to enter his house. It was also because BamBam is an easygoing person and makes everybody around him feel comfortable.

