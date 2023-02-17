MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, BoA, Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa and Kim Wan Sun confirmed as cast for tvN’s new variety show

It started with Lee Hyori' s idea while filming Seoul Check-in. At the meeting with Kim Wan Sun, Uhm Jung Hwa, BoA and Hwasa, they shared ideas for a national tour concert by dance singers while preparing for the '2021 MAMA'.We raised expectations by discussing the location, concept, and timing of the dance singer's wandering troupe.

tvN's 'Dance Singer's Wandering Troupe' tells the story of Korea's top female singers meeting fans while touring concerts across the country. Producer Kim Tae Ho and producer Kang Ryeong Mi follow up on TVing 'Seoul Check-In' and tvN 'Canada Check-In'.

Dance Singer Wandering Troupe presents a stage that can maximize the individuality and capabilities of five members based on a special theme.A special unit will also be included.The production team said, “Sooner or later, we will hold a launching ceremony and perform nationwide tours. Please do it," they said. First broadcast of the first half of the year.

Hwasa of the group MAMAMOO is drawing attention to the standard of beauty and her self-esteem. On February 16th, an article was posted on an online community with the title, 'Thoughts Hwasa had after hearing that you are fat and not pretty'. In the article, along with Hwasa's remarks at MAMAMOO's concert '4season F/W' in April 2019, "Trying to fit myself somewhere, rather than despairing because it doesn't fit, I have a healthy mindset that I will become a new standard." In addition, Hwasa appeared on Teabing's 'K-Pop Generation' and said, "(At the time of the audition) I was a little overweight and my face was not pretty, but at the time I loved myself so much that I had faith that it would work out."

Netizens who saw this commented, "If I were to find just one person in the world who would love me, it would be me", "This kind of self-esteem is always expressed in all of Hwasa's music, dance and facial expressions! A person like this is what we really need these days. Isn't it the standard of the times", etc.

