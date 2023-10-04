MAMAMOO's Hwasa cleared of all charges in public indecency case, Seoul police releases statement

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa known for her bold moves and strong stand in the K-pop industry got embroiled in a controversy earlier this year. The Maria singer had faced allegations of public obscenity during one of her live performances at a university, leading to a police investigation. However, in a recent development, South Korean authorities have acquitted the K-pop idol of public indecency charges.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa acquitted of public indecency charges

On September 10, it was revealed that the TWIT singer was investigated by the police following the legal complaints made by a few parents of the university students. This came shortly after, Hwasa announced her solo comeback on 6th September after joining P NATION. Reportedly, the Seoul Seongdong police station released a statement in favor of the Maria singer. On October 4, after a thorough investigation involving both, the individual who made the accusations and the K-pop idol involved, they refuted the accusations by citing relevant court decisions. The police provided clarification on the ruling and said, “After carefully assessing all available evidence, it becomes challenging to uphold the initial criminal accusations.”

MAMAMOO’S Hwasa's public indecency controversy explained

According to complaints made by the student and parents' human rights protection committee, Hwasa’s live performance at a university function was allegedly indecent. Following the case, many South Korean media outlets reported the K-pop star actively and sincerely cooperated in the inquiry. The maknae of MAMAMOO was invited to a university event for a live performance. She took center stage with the song Don't Give. During a segment of the song, she licked her hand and moved it about a particular area of her body. According to the leader of the group, she performed an act completely irrelevant to music in a place where a large number of audience was available.

Hwasa’s recent activities

After leaving RBW, Hwasa released her latest single titled, I Love My Body, on September 4th this year. The song marked her first track under her new agency P NATION. Hwasa of MAMAMOO released her latest single, I Love My Body, on September 4th. This was her first song launched through the P NATION agency. The agency founded by Gangnam Style singer PSY is home to popular K-pop idols such as Hwa Sa. TNX, Jessi., HyunA, DAWN, and more.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie announces solo comeback with You & Me, special single to release on THIS date