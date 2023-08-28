MAMAMOO's Hwasa confirms September solo comeback marking first release under PSY's P NATION; Details inside

MAMAMOO's Hwasa will be making her solo comeback on September 6 at 6 PM KST. The same was announced by her through Instagram stories. Hwasa's agency PNATION also posted the same on their Instagram feed. Hwasa joined P NATION on June 30, 2023, after leaving RBW. P NATION is an entertainment agency founded by PSY which gave Gangnam Style. The song was a viral hit in the world. P NATION houses some amazing artists like PENOMECO, TNX, Heize, Crush, HyunA, Jessi, and DAWN.

HWASA as a solo artist

HWASA debuted in the K-pop industry with MAMAMOO which was signed under RBW Entertainment in 2014. The group has released some good music over the years and is still active and popular, thanks to its members. Her first solo song was titled My Heart/I Do Me. She released Calm, her second solo song in 2018. She also collaborated with Loco and released a song called Don't which was later Platinum certified. Hwasa took part in the writing and composition of the song. Her official debut as a solo artist was in 2019 with Twit, a digital single. She took part in the writing and composition of the song. It was a commercial success.

More solo projects

After the success of Twit, she released In The Fall, a collaboration with Woogie, a South Korean hip-hop producer. Later in 2020, she collaborated with Dua Lipa for her song Physical which featured Korean lyrics. Hwasa also sang the original soundtrack Orbit for the K-drama The King: Eternal Monarch. It was her first solo soundtrack. In June 2020, Hwasa released her debut EP Maria with the lead single of the same name. The song changed the trajectory of her career as a solo artist. It was a huge success and fans liked the EP. On her debut EP, she was credited as a lyricist for LMM and a composer for Why.

She was also a part of REFUND SISTERS, a supergroup including Jessi, Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyori, and Hwasa. They released Don't Touch Me which peaked atop Gaon Digital Charts for two whole weeks. In 2021, Hwasa launched her YouTube channel 'Hwasa Official' and in November she released her single album Guilty Pleasure with lead single I'm a B. Hwasa again collaborated with Loco and released Somebody. She left RBW Entertainment after 10 years and signed with P NATION at PSY's Summer Swag concert.

