MAMAMOO's Hwasa criticised by student-parent association for alleged indecency; P NATION responds to complaint

MAMAMOO's Hwasa gets in trouble for doing a provocative dance move at a college audience. The TWIT singer appeared on a tvN show where she had to do a dance performance on the street which made many spectators uncomfortable. A student-parent association lodged a complaint against the MAMAMOO member and P NATION responded to the situation.

Student-parent Association's complaint and P NATION's response

MAMAMOO's Hwasa appeared on tvN's Dancing Queens on the Road on May 12 episode. Hwasa attended the event as a member of the dance team of the show for her performance at a university festival. Many Parents accompanied the students at the event and did not like one of the dance moves done by Hwasa on stage. According to media outlets, the parents filed a complaint against Hwasa as they were offended by her dance. On July 10, it was reported that Seongdeong Police will investigate the accused member of MAMAMOO.

The Parents believed that Hwasa's dance move gestured to a perverted sexual act and it was enough to make the audience embarrassed. They added that the gesture did not fit the context of the choreography and could not be interpreted as an art performance. According to the reports the police call in Hwasa for an investigation, if needed, after looking over the incident. On July 10, P NATION, the agency of Hwasa, responded saying that they understand that the police are investigating the case.

Netizens' Reaction to Hwasa's Performance

MAMAMOO's Hwasa performed her solo song Don't at a university festival as a member of the Dancing Queens. One particular move made by the maknae was when she licked her hand and put it on a specific part of her body, this gained massive attention from the audience. While many parents and students found it uncomfortable to watch, others did not see a reason for lodging a complaint.

The event was adult-only and was not to be televised which is why many netizens believed that it was not a big deal. Fans on the internet stood with Hwasa as they believed that comments made by the parents were misogynistic. Netizens pointed out that male idols are not scrutinized for their dance moves and removing shirts on stage but since Hwasa is a female idol she is getting negative criticism.

