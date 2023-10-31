MAMAMOO’s Hwasa found not guilty of public indecency charges

Hwasa, a prominent member of the K-pop group MAMAMOO, recently faced accusations of obscenity during a performance. However, there's been a positive turn of events. On October 31, the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office diligently examined the results of the investigation. This thorough review led to the conclusion that the police decided not to pursue any charges against Hwasa related to obscenity during her performance.

The controversial performance

Hwasa's career has been marked by bold and captivating performances, but one particular stage show generated controversy. The performance, which some deemed as potentially obscene, became the subject of legal scrutiny. On May 12, the incident unfolded as Hwasa took the stage during tvN's Dancing Queens on the Road at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival. While performing her hit single, Don't, her performance didn't sit well with some viewers. Accusations arose, suggesting that she had made a provocative gesture during the act. In response to these concerns, certain associations took their grievances to the police following her performance. They asserted that her performance had offended the audience members.

Hwasa declared not guilty

According to reports, the Seongdong Police Station in Seoul, South Korea, which led the investigation into the alleged public indecency case, stated, “In late September, we decided not to proceed with charges against MAMAMOO's Hwasa, who had been accused of public obscenity by the Student and Parents Human Rights Protection Coalition (KPA).” They went on to explain, “After questioning Hwasa as a part of our investigation, thoroughly examining the content and progression of the performance from that day, and considering the accounts of all parties involved, it became challenging for us to substantiate any criminal charges.” This decision brings relief to Hwasa, her fans, and all those who have been following the case. Following the report, Hwasa's agency, P NATION, responded promptly, stating, “We've received the information in question and are in the process of verifying it.”

Recently, Hwasa released her solo album with the title track I Love My Body. Referring to her ongoing controversy, she always stated it was the best song for her situation and is proud to have released it.

