MAMAMOO's Hwasa gives THIS gift to fans on her birthday; Find Out

Hwasa is spreading happiness, again! On her 26th birthday, MAMAMOO's Hwasa had some gifts in store for her fans. She started a YouTube channel of her own! You can now subscribe to Hwasa's channel that she is calling 'HWASA official' where she aims to share her life with the viewers. Following this, she also released the first 2 videos on her channel.

The first video went on soon after the channel launch. With the phrase 'Hwasa or Maria' the cinematic video shows beautiful views of the skies and the ocean where a well-rested Hwasa is running along the beach. 'I'll share my daily life with you' is displayed on the screen. She asks 'Hwasa or Maria?' and then answers 'Let me see.

The video shows the quirky, laid-back, and often cheeky side of Hwasa that the world has only had a glimpse of in the past. 'This is me!' and indeed a fun-loving Hwasa is out, who loves doing things by herself on the screen. She says 'Now, let me tell you about me' while trying and funnily failing at playing flute. 'Actually, there's nothing special!'

It sure is, as we look forward to all the fresh content we are about to get from Hwasa herself. Another gift seemed to be in store for the fans as a second video was shared on the channel on the same day, a draft version of 'Dingga', MAMAMOO's megahit song! The video showed her carefree grooving with fellow dancers to an upbeat 'Dingga' playing in the background.

The YouTube channel gained more than 110K followers within one day of its launch and we think Hwasa might be onto something great!

We are already pumped for all the Hwasa content coming our way. Are you? Let us know below.