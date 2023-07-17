MAMAMOO's Hwasa gives unapologetic reply to indecency complaint: More than about getting sued I was worried...

MAMAMOO's Hwasa reacted to the complaint lodged against her for indecency on stage. Hwasa performed at PSY's Summer Swag event at Yeosu. The singer was accused of making parents and students uncomfortable with provocative gestures during her performance at a University. She took the stage to her passion for her job by giving another spectacular performance.

MAMAMOO's Hwasa's response to the complaint lodged against her

Hwasa allegedly made the audience uncomfortable which made the Parents-Teacher Association lodge a police report against her. However, Hwasa returned to the stage on July 15, at the PSY's Summer Swag 2023 event at Yeosu. The MAMAMOO member did not stop herself from addressing the issue as she found it completely absurd. During the Fan to Artist conversation segment, Hwasa said while joking, "I was so much more worried about hitting a high note since I have a sore throat than getting sued". She received a loud response to this as the audience applauded her for her unapologetic comment.

Hwasa was embroiled in the indecency controversy when she made a dance move during one of the university events. She performed her song Don't, Where licked her fingers and put on a specific body part, this incident enraged the parents and led them to take legal action against her. The parents believed that it was a perverted sexual act and made the audience uncomfortable and embarrassed. They added that it did not fit the context of the performance and could not be considered an art form.

Netizens reaction

Many netizens came together to support Hwasa as male artists at the same event made some moves like wearing clothes that revealed their chest to perform hip-centric choreographies, however, only Hwasa was sued for this incident. Netizens and fans stood against the association that lodged a complaint against her. Netizens say that this move by the association was gender biased and misogynistic, they continued to say that she did not do anything wrong given the event was already an adult-only show. She put the stage ablaze with her amazing performance which showed her determination towards her passion as an idol.

