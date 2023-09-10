MAMAMOO's Hwasa investigated by Seoul police for alleged public indecency controversy

Hwasa got embroiled in an allegedly inappropriate dance controversy previously and was investigated by the police department. Her agency has made an official statement regarding the investigation. The MAMAMOO member performed at a university festival, and her gestures during her performance led the parents' union committee to file a legal complaint against her.

Hwasa was investigated by the Seoul police

On September 10, it was found out that the TWIT singer was indeed investigated by the police due to the legal complaints made by parents of some students from the university. Many Korean media outlets reported that the K-pop singer sincerely participated in the investigation as an official statement was released by the police station. The Seongdong Police Department had said that Hwasa was summoned as a defendant during the last few days of August. They questioned her about the intentions behind dance moves as well as regarding the background of the performance that started the controversy. After the investigation was completed, her agency said, "It is correct that Hwasa was called in for an investigation and she sincerely participated in the investigation."

Hwasa's Alleged Indecent Dance Controversy

The MAMAMOO maknae performed the Don't Give song at a university festival previously. During her performance, she licked her hand and moved it around a certain part of her body. The Solidarity for the Protection of Human Rights of Students and Parents of the University made a legal complaint against her for alleged indecency during the performance in front of a vast audience. According to the leader of the organization she did an obscene act which has nothing to do with music in a public space where people in large numbers could see her. They gave it as the reason for the accusation and the complaint against her. Meanwhile, many fans on the internet stood in support of her after the controversy.

MAMAMOO's Hwasa's recent activities

Hwasa of MAMAMOO released her latest single, I Love My Body, on September 4th. This was her first song launched through P NATION agency. The María singer spoke about body positivity and showed her undying love for her body. Making a huge impact on the audience, Hwasa is receiving much love from the listeners and fans.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO's Hwasa criticised by student-parent association for alleged indecency; P NATION responds to complaint