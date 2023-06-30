MAMAMOO’s Hwasa joins Psy’s agency; P NATION confirms new artist with introduction video

MAMAMOO’s youngest member Hwasa has decided to end her solo career with her original agency, RBW. Just as what was reported previously, the Twit singer has now joined K-pop veteran Psy’s self-founded agency, P NATION. The 27-year-old will join an impressive roster of successful musical artists.

Hwasa’s new home

According to a new video shared by the management agency P NATION, the MAMAMOO member has now joined the company. Titled New Artist Welcome, HWASA, the video runs over the other artists managed by the entertainment company. It starts of with the founder Psy, going on to show the others including Crush, Heize, Penomeco, Swings, The New Six (TNX), and finally the new artist of the lot- Hwasa.

Leaving her longtime agency RBW, the one with which she made her official debut in the K-pop industry, Hwasa is now the second member of MAMAMOO to choose her solo path in a different agency following member Wheein who joined Ravi’s THE L1VE. However, it is assumed that Hwasa would be continuing her K-pop group career as MAMAMOO under RBW just like Wheein to keep the team running. At the same time, Hwasa is expected to show off her charms in a new agency, once again taking control of her solo career, this time with a new team. While earlier, P NATION had confirmed that they were indeed in talks with Hwasa, they could only announce the official signing of the contract today, on June 30, following the expiration of her exclusive deal with RBW.

About Hwasa

Named Ahn Hye Jin, Hwasa took on her stage name while debuting with her team in 2014. Since then she has also popularised her alias Maria, going on to release an EP under the same name. Well known for her fashion and sass, Hwasa is the maknae of MAMAMOO who has built herself a career as an all-rounder taking on singer, rapper, fashionista, and variety star roles very fabulously well.

At the end of her journey with RBW, dating news of Hwasa being in a 5-year-long relationship with a businessman 12 years older than her broke. Her now former agency only replied saying, “we’re checking/confirming”. It is not known if or how P NATION will be responding to the same.

