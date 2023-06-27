MAMAMOO’S Hwasa officially leaves agency RBW; Group involvement and more details revealed

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s long-term agency, RBW has announced that she is officially parting ways with the agency. The agency released an official statement on June 27, where they said, "We sincerely that everyone for their love and support towards our artists MAMAMOO."

Hwasa leaving her current agency?

After RBW’s exclusive contract with Hwasa expired, RBW and Hwasa mutually decided to conclude their collaboration. RBW expressed gratitude to Hwasa for their shared experiences and stated that they will continue to support both MAMAMOO and Hwasa in their future endeavors. It was reported in May that Hwasa's contract would expire in June, and recent news suggests that Hwasa is currently in discussions to sign with P NATION.

Hwasa in talks to sign a deal with P NATION

On June 27, Korean media outlets reported that Hwasa is currently in negotiations to join P NATION, the label owned by PSY. According to a report in Xportnews, Hwasa is in the final stages of signing a contract with the new agency, pending a final review. Hwasa had been in discussions with her current agency, RBW, for several months. While her contract was set to expire in June, it appears that the discussions were not fruitful, leading to rumors that she will not be renewing her exclusive contract with RBW.

Reports suggest that P NATION would support Hwasa in building her solo career. As she is already successful professionally, this partnership would provide an additional boost. However, nothing has been finalized at this point. P NATION commented on the matter, remaining elusive. According to a report from the Korean news portal Newsen, they stated, "A contract with Hwasa is not yet confirmed. We are still in discussion." It's worth noting that P NATION was previously home to soloists Jessi, HyunA, and Dawn, who all left the agency after their contracts ended.

