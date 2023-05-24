MAMAMOO’s Hwasa remains in discussion with RBW regarding contract renewal; Agency releases statement

"Hwasa's contract period is still pending," a RBW official told a South Korean media outlet on May 23. Among MAMAMOO individuals, Wheein is under THE L1VE, Solar and Moonbyul are under RBW, and Hwasa is known to have a restrictive agreement with RBW toward the end of June. It is known that she is contemplating a variety of options, such as signing a new contract or moving to another company. In the meantime, Hwasa will appear on the first episode of the entertainment program ‘Dancing Queens on the Road’ on tvN, which will air on May 25.

Hwasa’s activities:

In the early hours of May 23, the brand-new entertainment program ‘Dancing Queens on the Road’ had its online production presentation. On this day, while the creation show was held in a pre-recorded way, Kim Wan Seon, Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyori, BoA, Hwasa, and Kim Tae Ho PD participated. Hwasa stated on this day that she was aware that this combination cannot be found anywhere and that each episode of the program will likely feature an unbelievable sight. She was discussing the distinction of the program. In the interim, the program 'Dancing Queens on the Road' follows Korea's top specialists Kim Wan Seon, Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyori, BoA, and Hwasa as they visit the nation, enter individuals' day to day routines, meet fans eye to eye, and partake in their coexistences. The five individuals traverse the nation, select an unmistakable subject for each stage, and afterward play out an independent execution in view of that topic.

Dancing Queens on the Road:

On the YouTube channel of tvN, a 5-minute highlight video of ‘Dancing Queens on the Road’ was recently uploaded. "Hwasa said she wanted to do a striptease show," Hyori, a member of ‘Dancing Queens on the Road,’ says in the video. Hearing this, Uhm Junghwa couldn't resist the urge to react and went on a tirade, blissful at the choice. During a university festival, Hwasa recently made a provocative gesture that sparked debate among fans about whether or not it was appropriate.

