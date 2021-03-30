MAMAMOO's Hwasa renews contract with RBW; Wheein still considering her contract renewal

Hwasa is the third MAMAMOO member to renew with RBW. Read on to find out.

We have good news! On March 30, RBW released an official statement to confirm that MAMAMOO member Hwasa has renewed her exclusive contract with the label. RBW stated, "We recently renewed our contract with MAMAMOO’s Hwasa. As much as we have spent a long time together with faith and trust, we plan on fully supporting not only Hwasa’s group activities but also her individual activities.” Hwasa is the third MAMAMOO member to renew with RBW.

However, RBW also revealed that Wheein is still considering the prospects of renewing the contract. Members Solar and Moonbyul already renewed their contracts with RBW in January this year, and now Hwasa too has renewed her contract. Now, all eyes are on Wheein and MooMoos are sincerely hoping that Wheein too renews her contract. Regarding Wheein, RBW shared, “We are currently discussing in-depth with member Wheein also, and MAMAMOO will not be disbanding. Please show lots of interest and support for the talented group MAMAMOO’s future activities.”

This is MAMAMOO's 7th year as a group and K-pop fans are well aware of the 7th year curse that befalls K-pop groups. MooMoos are sincerely hoping that MAMAMOO successfully overcomes the 7th year curse and continue making amazing music as OT4! MAMAMOO released their Japanese extended play Travel on February 3, 2021.

