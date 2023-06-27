MAMAMOO’s Hwasa rumored to join P NATION post contract expiration with RBW? Agency makes brief comment

When a report that an exclusive contract with Hwasa was about to be signed surfaced on June 27, P NATION stated, "It has not been confirmed and is being discussed." A media outlet reported earlier that day that Hwasa is about to sign an exclusive contract with P NATION and will be terminating her contract with her current agency, RBW, at the end of June. Hwasa, who joined MAMAMOO for the first time in 2014, did well in songs like Um Oh Ah Yeah, Mr. Ambiguous, Dinga Dinga, HIP and others, which made them a success with fans. She established herself in the music industry and achieved success in Maria and Twit even as a solo singer.

Hwasa’s activities:

In the fifth episode of tvN's 'Dancing Queens On The Road', which aired on June 22nd, Kim Wanseon, Uhm Junghwa, Lee Hyori, Hwasa and BoA's school celebration stage was uncovered. Kim Wanseon, Lee Hyori, and Hwasa took part in the Sungkyunkwan University festival on this day's broadcast and stood on the stage. What's more, Uhm Junghwa and BoA partook in the Korea University Festival. This time, 'Dancing Queens On The Road' caused fans to notice how Hwasa's stage was shown. Before the episode, Hwasa, who took part in the Sungkyunkwan College celebration in May, was at the focal point of debate. This is because her stage videos were shared through social media handles and online communities. Fans in South Korea were shocked when she made a NSFW gesture in the video during her performance. Hwasa's exhibition caused discussion to break out on the internet.

MAMAMOO’s activities:

MAMAMOO had successfully concluded their first global tour since their debut, which included a Seoul encore performance. MAMAMOO has prepared the performance as a way of saying thank you to the fans who had shown such enthusiastic support throughout the tour, which began in Seoul in November of last year and traveled to nine regions in Asia and nine regions in the United States. As a result, during the three-day performance, the members made significant changes to the set list, such as selecting a different encore song each day. Solar and Wheein, Moonbyul and Hwasa formed ensembles to perform each other's solo songs, and they also performed a fan-favorite medley of songs from their debut.

