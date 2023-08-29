MAMAMOO's Hwasa unveils first official teasers for anticipated solo comeback under PSY’s P NATION

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa has just unveiled fresh teaser images for her highly awaited upcoming solo comeback, captivating fans with her refreshing and alluring vibe. This eagerly anticipated return marks her first solo comeback in around two years and also signifies her debut music release since becoming part of P NATION.

Hwasa drops teasers for her upcoming album

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa is finally gearing up for her much-awaited return as a solo artist. On August 15, Korean news outlet Sports Chosun reported that Hwasa will release a new solo album in September. In the early hours of August 29 KST, the talented K-pop idol treated her fans to a glimpse of her forthcoming era. She revealed a captivating series of teaser photos, radiating pinup girl charm against a vibrant backdrop of pink letter balloons. These visuals provide an exciting preview of her unique aesthetic for the upcoming comeback. The released images capture Hwasa’s chosen theme, stoking anticipation among fans for her return and the creative elements it holds. Hwasa’s new music is set to drop on September 6 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out the official teasers below:

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s recent activities

Hwasa is a versatile South Korean singer, songwriter, rapper, composer, producer, and television personality. She gained prominence as a member of the girl group MAMAMOO in 2014. In 2018, she collaborated with Korean rapper Loco on the song Don’t, and she marked her solo debut in February 2019 with the hit track Twit, both of which secured top spots on the Gaon Charts.

Additionally, she was a vital part of REFUND SISTERS, a supergroup featuring Jessi, Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyori, and Hwasa. Their release Don't Touch Me dominated the Gaon Digital Charts for two consecutive weeks. In 2020, she also joined forces with Dua Lipa for the track Physical which incorporated her singing in Korean.

In June 2020, Hwasa unveiled her debut EP, Maria' featuring the lead single with the same title. The EP soared to number five in her home country, South Korea, while Maria claimed the second spot on the Gaon Charts, earning her accolades and admiration. This song served as a pivotal moment in her solo career, making her reach new heights of success and garner a lot of new fans globally. Within her debut EP, she showcased her skills as a lyricist for LMM and as a composer for Why.

In 2021, Hwasa launched her YouTube channel, Hwasa Official. Her appearances on popular South Korean reality shows like I Live Alone and Let's Eat Dinner Together have not only left an impact on viewers' dining preferences and food recipes but have also boosted the sales of food products and related accessories.

July saw Hwasa signing an exclusive contract with P Nation, an entertainment agency founded by singer and producer PSY. Hwasa's accomplishments in both group and solo endeavors have earned her various awards, cementing her status as a beloved figure among fans.

