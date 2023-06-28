MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao, LE SSERAFIM’s Chaewon and others: 5 K-pop idols who are Leo

Leo is the fifth indication of the zodiac, which is for individuals brought into the world between July 23 to about August 22. They are self-assured, happy to be the center of attention, adore drama, are ambitious, are loyal, are fiercely protective of those closest to them, are generous, enjoy luxury and have a big heart. These fire signs are definitely fiery in nature as well.

Hwasa, who had been with RBW for some time, announced on June 27 that her exclusive contract had recently expired. They had concluded a beautiful companionship through mutual consultation after careful discussions with Hwasa. They pledged unwavering support in the future, both individually and collectively, so that MAMAMOO could proceed alongside 'MooMoo' and requested a great deal of encouragement and support for Hwasa, who would be moving on.

ZEROBASEONE, who kept 780,000 duplicates in only 5 days of pre-deal for their presentation collection and is very nearly turning into 1,000,000 sellers. ZEROBASEONE, who will surprise the music industry by releasing their first mini-album titled YOUTH IN THE SHADE on July 10, expressed their determination to kick off the fifth generation of K-pop with hip music and energizing visuals that tell their own stories.

As per the most recent chart (as of July 1) delivered by Billboard on June 27th, LE SSERAFIM's first full-length album 'UNFORGIVEN' positioned 166th on the main album chart, the Billboard 200. LE SSERAFIM's is the first among fourth era K-pop girl group to be on the Billboard 200 for 7 sequential weeks.

Here are 5 K-pop idols that are Leo:

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa:

This sign definitely belongs to Hwasa. She is fiery, confident in her own skin and everyone who knows her, knows it. She doesn’t care about people’s opinions and owns her image in the best way possible.

ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao:

One of the oldest members of ZERBASEONE, Zhang Hao is known for his sassy personality. He is sweet and protective of his members and other trainees during Boys Planet but he is talented and he knows it.

LE SSERAFIM’s Chaewon, Kazuha:

Being the leader of one of the most popular 4th Gen K-pop groups, Chaewon has come a long way in her career. Off-stage, she is cute and funny but just as fierce and confident when it comes to the ambitions and requests of her members and her. Kazuha is known as the ballet princess of the group. She is more quiet compared to her members but she is extremely confident and talented on stage!

KARD’s Jeon Somin:

Being the vocalist of KARD, she is famous for being a part of a mixed gender K-pop group. She loves getting into fights with her co-member BM who would annoy her from time to time. She is always seen standing up for herself and her members time and time again, making her the perfect Leo.

